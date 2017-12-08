Snowpocalypse 2017 hits the south and college football stadiums are better for it
Now if only we can get a SEC football game in the snow
If you live in certain parts of the south, chances are you were met with an unexpected snowstorm on Thursday and Friday. That's great for nostalgia -- it is the holidays, after all -- but since it's the south, it can be an infrastructural nightmare.
It looks great in an empty football stadium, though. Programs from Texas to Alabama took shots of their respective stadiums took video and photos of the snowfall. Here are some of the best results, starting with Texas A&M's Kyle field.
You weren't dreaming. It snowed in Aggieland last night #12thManpic.twitter.com/kzIdiPy6sl— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 8, 2017
December 8, 2017
Austin, Texas, also received snow, although not quite as much as the college station area. Still, it was enough to dust DKR.
Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium received a dusting, too. And to answer your question, no, it is not believed coach Nick Saban went out on the field to make snow angels.
LSU also received heavy snow, which is fun, but let's talk about how majestic Mike the Tiger looks.
❄️ SNEAUX DAY!!! ❄️ #LSUpic.twitter.com/vSyGWRf9lK— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 8, 2017
Now if we can just get two SEC teams to square off in this snow.
