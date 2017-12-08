Snowpocalypse 2017 hits the south and college football stadiums are better for it

Now if only we can get a SEC football game in the snow

If you live in certain parts of the south, chances are you were met with an unexpected snowstorm on Thursday and Friday. That's great for nostalgia -- it is the holidays, after all -- but since it's the south, it can be an infrastructural nightmare. 

It looks great in an empty football stadium, though. Programs from Texas to Alabama took shots of their respective stadiums took video and photos of the snowfall. Here are some of the best results, starting with Texas A&amp;M's Kyle field. 

Austin, Texas, also received snow, although not quite as much as the college station area. Still, it was enough to dust DKR. 

Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium received a dusting, too. And to answer your question, no, it is not believed coach Nick Saban went out on the field to make snow angels. 

LSU also received heavy snow, which is fun, but let's talk about how majestic Mike the Tiger looks. 

Now if we can just get two SEC teams to square off in this snow. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop