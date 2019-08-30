So. Miss vs. Alcorn St. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

So. Miss (home) vs. Alcorn St. (away)

Last Season Records: So. Miss 6-5-0; Alcorn St. 9-3-0;

What to Know

Alcorn St. and So. Miss will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. After a 9-3 record last season, Alcorn St. comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. Meanwhile, So. Miss was on the positive side of .500 (6-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Alcorn St. was 13th in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 291.4 on average. But So. Miss was even better: they ranked third in the nation in yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 278.80 on average. We'll see if that edge gives So. Miss a route to victory.

Since the experts predict a loss, Alcorn St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 26 point favorite against the Braves.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.