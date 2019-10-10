So. Miss vs. North Texas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Southern Miss vs. North Texas football game
Who's Playing
So. Miss (home) vs. North Texas (away)
Current Records: So. Miss 3-2-0; North Texas 2-3-0
What to Know
North Texas is 3-1 against So. Miss since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. North Texas' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with So. Miss at 7 p.m. ET at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Mean Green now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The point spread favored North Texas two weeks ago, but luck did not. They suffered a grim 46-25 defeat to Houston. North Texas' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mason Fine, who passed for 353 yards and two touchdowns, and Tre Siggers, who rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.
Meanwhile, So. Miss won the last time they faced UTEP, and things went their way two weeks ago, too. So. Miss strolled past UTEP with points to spare, taking the game 31-13. The squad ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
So. Miss' win lifted them to 3-2 while North Texas' defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Eagles are stumbling into the contest with the 12th fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 4 on the season. On the other hand, the Mean Green rank 18th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 13 on the season. Maybe that strength will give the Mean Green the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Mean Green.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
North Texas have won three out of their last four games against So. Miss.
- Oct 13, 2018 - North Texas 30 vs. So. Miss 7
- Sep 30, 2017 - North Texas 43 vs. So. Miss 28
- Nov 19, 2016 - North Texas 29 vs. So. Miss 23
- Oct 03, 2015 - So. Miss 49 vs. North Texas 14
