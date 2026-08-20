Virginia running back Solomon Beebe was arrested on Monday and faces three charges of animal cruelty, according to court documents obtained by 247Sports.

Beebe, a transfer from UAB in the offseason, appeared in Albemarle County District Court on Thursday. He was charged with three Class I misdemeanors stemming from three different incidents.

The Daily Progress reported that a housekeeper in Beebe's apartment complex allegedly witnessed him punch his pet pitbull twice on Aug. 12. Another alleged incident on Aug. 10 was investigated by the animal protection unit.

Abermarle County seized Beebe's dog on Aug. 13. Following his arrest, Beebe was released on unsecured bail.

The University of Virginia sent a statement on Beebe's arrest to 247Sports.

"The University does not comment on matters involving ongoing criminal proceedings or student records," the school said.

Beebe enrolled at UAB as a member of the 2024 signing class, and he played a larger role in the offense last season. Beebe carried the ball 56 times for 338 yards and six touchdowns while adding 284 receiving yards.

After entering the transfer portal in December, Beebe committed to Virginia and arrived on campus in January. Throughout the offseason, Beebe was worked as the Cavaliers' primary kick returner and has been part of the team's running back rotation behind Tennessee transfer Peyton Lewis and MTSU transfer Jekail Middlebrook.

Beebe's availability moving forward is unknown, but Virginia opens its season in just over one week with a critical ACC game against NC State on Aug. 29. If Beebe doesn't suit up, Lewis and Middlebrook will get an even bigger workload against the Wolfpack.