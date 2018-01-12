Son of legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops commits to Sooners

The Stoops name has become synonymous with Oklahoma football since Bob Stoops got the head coaching job with the Sooners prior to the 1999 season and won a national title just one year later. He abruptly retired prior to the 2017 season, leaving defensive coordinator Mike Stoops as the only member of the family left in Norman.

Another is on the way, though.

Drake Stoops, Bob's son, announced on Twitter that he is staying "home" and will play for the Sooners.

The Next Chapter pic.twitter.com/21dN8cYHQr — Drake Stoops (@Drake_stoops) January 12, 2018

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound, three-star receiver from Norman North High School, Stoops will be a preferred walk-on in the class of 2018 according to OUDaily.com. He's the No. 20 player in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.

Mike Stoops -- Drake's uncle and the current defensive coordinator of the Sooners -- shared in the excitement.

Two Stoops' are always better than 1.... very proud of you @Drake_stoops let's go get em' https://t.co/sFdLNYfmqK — Mike Stoops (@OU_CoachMike) January 12, 2018

Oklahoma won the Big 12 and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2017 under first-year coach Lincoln Riley.