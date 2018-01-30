Son of Navy offensive coordinator undergoes successful heart transplant

The Navy football community was on the receiving end of some much-needed good news Monday evening. In a text message sent to the Washington Post, Midshipmen offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper confirmed that his son Jarren underwent successful heart transplant surgery.

"I'm overwhelmed with joy," Jasper told the Post. "This has been a difficult time for me and my family but the Lord has delivered the miracle we've been waiting for and it's a true blessing."

In a message to ESPN, Jasper said his son's new heart was beating on its own.

Jarren, 14, has been suffering from an abnormally fast heart rate. Complications arose after a surgery in August and Jarren has spent the past six months either in the hospital or hooked up to a Left Ventricular Assist Device. He lost more than 20 pounds during the process, which was documented for a feature prior to last season's annual Army-Navy game. At that point, Jarren was simply trying to regain enough strength to undergo a heart surgery when the time came and an organ was available.

That came Monday night, and so far so good for the Jasper family. However, the first 24 hours after the transplant are the most critical, so best wishes to Jarren, the Jasper family and the entire Navy football community.