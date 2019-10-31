Son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison commits to Ohio State's 2021 recruiting class
The Buckeyes are loading up on talent once again for their future classes
Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of former Indianapolis Colts legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, has committed to play for Ohio State and coach Ryan Day. The four-star prospect in the Class of 2021 announced his decision on Twitter.
"I loved it," Harrison Jr. told 247Sports after he visited Columbus. "I loved the atmosphere. It's a good place to be. We toured the facilities. They're great. They were the first college facilities I've really seen."
Harrison Jr. chose the Buckeyes over offers from several high-profile schools including Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Florida and Syracuse -- his father's alma mater.
The 6-foot-4, 184-pounder from St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the No. 54 overall player in the Class of 2021, the No. 8 wide receiver and the fourth-best player in the state according to the 247Sports composite. He has received rave reviews from recruiting analysts.
"Great route tactician," wrote 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn. "Gets out of breaks quickly and is precise in his route depths. Good release and technical at top of routes. Has separation skills. Uses size and length well to shield defenders. Red-zone threat. Catches every routine ball and tracks it well. So smooth he makes it look effortless. Needs to add strength to handle jams and before more effective blocker. High-level player for Top 15 college program. Should develop into a second- or third-round NFL draft pick."
Harrison Jr. joins a loaded 2021 class for the Buckeyes that includes five four-star players. That class includes his high school teammate -- four-star pro-style quarterback Kyle McCord.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Virginia Tech schedules Bama, Ole Miss
There's also a mystery SEC opponent that will be added in the nearer future
-
Week 10 SEC picks against the spread
The loser of the rivalry game between the Gators and the Bulldogs will essentially be eliminated...
-
Week 10: CFB odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
The Six Pack: Going low in Jacksonville
The Lock of the Week has struggled all season long, but can it turn around down the stretch?
-
Georgia vs. Florida odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Gators and Bulldogs.
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Navy vs. Connecticut game 10,000 times.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game