Son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison commits to Ohio State's 2021 recruiting class

Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of former Indianapolis Colts legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, has committed to play for Ohio State and coach Ryan Day. The four-star prospect in the Class of 2021 announced his decision on Twitter.

"I loved it," Harrison Jr. told 247Sports after he visited Columbus. "I loved the atmosphere. It's a good place to be. We toured the facilities. They're great. They were the first college facilities I've really seen."

Harrison Jr. chose the Buckeyes over offers from several high-profile schools including Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Florida and Syracuse -- his father's alma mater.

The 6-foot-4, 184-pounder from St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the No. 54 overall player in the Class of 2021, the No. 8 wide receiver and the fourth-best player in the state according to the 247Sports composite. He has received rave reviews from recruiting analysts.

"Great route tactician," wrote 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn. "Gets out of breaks quickly and is precise in his route depths. Good release and technical at top of routes. Has separation skills. Uses size and length well to shield defenders. Red-zone threat. Catches every routine ball and tracks it well. So smooth he makes it look effortless. Needs to add strength to handle jams and before more effective blocker. High-level player for Top 15 college program. Should develop into a second- or third-round NFL draft pick."

Harrison Jr. joins a loaded 2021 class for the Buckeyes that includes five four-star players. That class includes his high school teammate -- four-star pro-style quarterback Kyle McCord.