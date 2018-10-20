Son of Outkast's Big Boi is headed out West after committing to play college football for Oregon

UCLA once had the sons of Snoop Dogg and Puff Daddy.

Now Oregon has its own celebrity offspring.

As USA Today reported Friday, Cross Patton, the son of longtime Outkast rapper Big Boi, has committed to play football with the Ducks, opting to join the team as a preferred walk-on despite scholarship offers from "a handful of Division I FCS programs including Butler, Columbia, Seton Hall and Virginia State."

Patton is just 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, according to 247, but the running back starred as an all-purpose weapon at Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He previously visited the Ducks for their "Saturday Night Live" camp in July, per Duck Territory, and makes for an obvious fit in Oregon's typically speed-centered offense.

Patton's father, Big Boi, announced his son's commitment on Instagram this week. In the video, Patton can be seen rocking a Gucci belt and swapping out his Woodward cap for an Oregon one:

Big Boi, of course, was well known in Atlanta long before Patton drew the eyes of college football scouts in the area. The 43-year-old was born in Savannah and raised in Atlanta, connecting with Andre 3000 in the 1990s before pioneering a staple of Southern hip-hop with Outkast. His third studio album was just released in 2017.