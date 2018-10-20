Son of Outkast's Big Boi is headed out West after committing to play college football for Oregon
Running back Cross Patton will bring Gucci belts and a father who is hip-hop royalty from Atlanta to Eugene
UCLA once had the sons of Snoop Dogg and Puff Daddy.
Now Oregon has its own celebrity offspring.
As USA Today reported Friday, Cross Patton, the son of longtime Outkast rapper Big Boi, has committed to play football with the Ducks, opting to join the team as a preferred walk-on despite scholarship offers from "a handful of Division I FCS programs including Butler, Columbia, Seton Hall and Virginia State."
Patton is just 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, according to 247, but the running back starred as an all-purpose weapon at Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He previously visited the Ducks for their "Saturday Night Live" camp in July, per Duck Territory, and makes for an obvious fit in Oregon's typically speed-centered offense.
Patton's father, Big Boi, announced his son's commitment on Instagram this week. In the video, Patton can be seen rocking a Gucci belt and swapping out his Woodward cap for an Oregon one:
Big Boi, of course, was well known in Atlanta long before Patton drew the eyes of college football scouts in the area. The 43-year-old was born in Savannah and raised in Atlanta, connecting with Andre 3000 in the 1990s before pioneering a staple of Southern hip-hop with Outkast. His third studio album was just released in 2017.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan vs. Michigan St. score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Michigan visits rival No. 24 Michigan State
-
Michigan LB stomps Sparty logo in warmup
Both teams didn't show any love lost before their noon kickoff
-
Oklahoma vs. TCU odds, top picks
Barrett Sallee has his finger on the pulse of Oklahoma and TCU.
-
Watch college football on CBSSN, Week 8
Some of the top teams in the country will be on CBSSN this weekend
-
Oregon at WSU pick, live stream
The Pac-12 North is on the line as the Ducks follow a Washington win with a tough test at Washington...
-
Alabama at Tennessee pick, live stream
It doesn't get much better than 'The Third Saturday in October' rivalry