Son of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin ends Maryland's recruiting drought

Maryland has struggled on the recruiting trail while former coach D.J. Durkin was suspended, reinstated and eventually fired following an investigation into the football program. But this week, the Terps received their first commitment since September, landing three-star wide receiver Dino Tomlin from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin, a 6-foot, 163-pound receiver, is the son of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and nephew of former Maryland football player Ed Tomlin. He ranks as the No. 35 prospect from Pennsylvania in the 247Sports Composite, and picked the Terps over offers from Pitt, Iowa State, Army, Columbia, Brown and others.

Maryland had previously lost commitments from three-star defensive back Trey Rucker in the wake of Durkin's firing, and currently has 10 commitments in the 2019 recruiting class (ranking No. 13 in the Big Ten and No. 70 nationally) as Matt Canada finishes the season as the team's interim head coach.