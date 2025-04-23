Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava became the most high-profile casualty of the NIL era when he left a reported $2.4 million annual contract for UCLA. However, Iamaleava's push for more money appears to have been a byproduct of a pair of winter transfers resetting the market.

According to ESPN, Iamaleava came to the negotiating table in December seeking to increase his compensation towards $4 million. CBS Sports reported that Miami quarterback Carson Beck and Duke quarterback Darian Mensah each received that total to transfer to their respective schools. Iamaleava's camp denies that he was seeking $4 million.

Iamaleava's contract with the Volunteers coming out of high school was one of the first big waves of the NIL era; he signed for a reported $8 million over three years. At the time, it made him one of the highest-paid players in college football. However, the market has adjusted dramatically in the years since and numerous power-conference quarterbacks are now making seven figures.

The rising redshirt sophomore threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions during a breakout season in Knoxville. He led the Volunteers to the College Football Playoff for the first time. However, the Vols ultimately decided to move on from Iamaleava.

Iamaleava is now set to go to UCLA for a notably smaller NIL package than he received at Tennessee. His brother, Madden, is also transferring from Arkansas and expected to join him in Westwood. The Bruins missed a bowl game last season but are poised for a jump under second-year coach DeShaun Foster.

"When's the last time we had this many people here talking to us?" Foster said. "You guys know what I'm saying. It's a good buzz for us. Keeping the local kids here, big-time recruits, letting them know that you don't have to go to a certain conference to be successful and make it to the NFL, you can do it right here in California."