The South Alabama Jaguars (1-5) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-4) square off in a Sun Belt conference matchup on Tuesday. In Week 6, the Red Wolves halted their four-game losing streak, defeating Texas State 31-30. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have lost five straight games. On Oct. 4, Troy knocked off South Alabama 31-24 in an overtime contest.

Kickoff from the Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas State vs. South Alabama odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any South Alabama vs. Arkansas State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas State vs. South Alabama. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Arkansas State vs. South Alabama:

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama spread Jaguars -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Arkansas State vs. South Alabama over/under 58.5 points Arkansas State vs. South Alabama money line Jaguars -286, Red Wolves +231 Arkansas State vs. South Alabama picks See picks at SportsLine Arkansas State vs. South Alabama streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Arkansas State can cover

Junior quarterback Jaylen Raynor is completing 67% of his throws for 1,451 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. The North Carolina native has thrown for two passing touchdowns in three games this season. In his last outing, Raynor went 27-of-35 with 248 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Sophomore receiver Chauncy Cobb leads the team in catches (34) and receiving yards (406). The Florida native has gone over 50 receiving yards in four games this season. Senior receiver Corey Rucker is another weapon who has 334 receiving yards and a score this season. He's logged 100-plus receiving yards in back-to-back games.

Why South Alabama can cover

Junior quarterback Bishop Davenport has 1,063 passing yards with nine passing touchdowns on the year. He's added 187 rushing yards and an additional three rushing scores. In his last outing against Troy, Davenport had 104 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.

His main pass catcher is senior receiver Devin Voisin has 37 catches for 501 receiving yards and four scores. On the ground, senior running back Kentrel Bullock has 496 rushing yards and five touchdowns. On Oct. 4 against Troy, Bullock had 86 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards, and a touchdown.

How to make Arkansas State vs. South Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 59 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas State vs. South Alabama, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arkansas State vs. South Alabama spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.