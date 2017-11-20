South Alabama coach Joey Jones resigns after nine seasons with program

Two days after losing 52-0 to previously winless Georgia Southern, Joey Jones has resigned as the coach of the South Alabama Jaguars.

The school announced that Jones submitted his letter of resignation to Dr. Joel Erdmann, and will coach Saturday's season finale at New Mexico State. Jones is the only coach in the program's history, and has been with the program since 2008 -- one year before it started playing games as an FCS independent.

"Joey Jones is the father of our football program. He, his wife Elise and his entire family put their arms around the program and committed to its establishment and growth," Erdmann said. "He has placed South Alabama football on strong footing, which is something he and his family can be very proud of and we sincerely appreciate. His good, hard work and commitment will forever be recognized."

The Jaguars are 4-7 this year and 3-4 in the Sun Belt. During his nine years in Mobile, Jones has compiled a 52-49 overall record, which included a 10-0 record in 2010 as an independent FCS team. The program made the jump to FBS in the Sun Belt in 2012, where Jones compiled a 29-45 record in FBS and an 18-28 record in conference play.

"There comes a time in every program where there is a need for change. For this program that I love so much, that time is now," Jones said. "One of the proudest days of my professional life was being the named the first head coach at South Alabama. Today is difficult, but it is the right step for me, my family and for this football program."

Jones, a former wide receiver at Alabama, led South Alabama to the Camellia Bowl after the 2014 season and the Arizona Bowl after the 2016 season.