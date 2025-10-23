Teams eyeing the win column in Sun Belt Conference action for the first this season meet when the South Alabama Jaguars face the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday. South Alabama is coming off a 15-14 loss to Arkansas State on Oct. 14, while Georgia State dropped a 41-24 decision to Georgia Southern on Saturday. The Jaguars (1-6, 0-3 Sun Belt), who have lost six in a row, are tied for sixth in the Western Division of the conference. The Panthers (1-6, 0-3 Sun Belt), who have lost four straight, are seventh in the Eastern Division.

Kickoff from Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia State leads the all-time series 5-4, including a 4-1 edge in games played in Atlanta. The Jaguars are 6.5-point favorites in the latest South Alabama vs. Georgia State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5 via SportsLine consensus. USA is at -236 on the money line (risk $236 to win $100), with GSU at +190 (risk $100 to win $190). Before making any Georgia State vs. South Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on South Alabama vs. Georgia State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Georgia State vs. South Alabama:

South Alabama vs. Georgia State spread South Alabama -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook South Alabama vs. Georgia State over/under 54.5 points South Alabama vs. Georgia State money line South Alabama -236, Georgia State +190 South Alabama vs. Georgia State picks See picks at SportsLine South Alabama vs. Georgia State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why South Alabama can cover

Junior quarterback Bishop Davenport leads the Jaguars' offense. In seven games, Davenport has completed 114 of 172 passes (66.3%) for 1,181 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also carried 68 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown for two touchdowns in four games. In a 31-24 overtime loss to Troy on Oct. 4, he completed 10 of 15 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying 15 times for 72 yards and a score.

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Devin Voisin is Davenport's top target in the passing game. In seven games, he has 41 receptions for 544 yards (13.3 average) and four touchdowns. In a 33-31 loss to Tulane, he caught eight passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also had eight catches for 94 yards, including a long of 48, in a 38-20 loss to Coastal Carolina on Sept. 20.

Why Georgia State can cover

Junior quarterback Cameron Brown wrestled the starting job away from T.J. Finley and was solid last week in the loss to Georgia Southern. In that game, he completed 29 of 38 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 15 times for 120 yards and a score. For the season, he has completed 86 of 128 passes for 882 yards and eight touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has also carried 38 times for 208 yards (5.5 average) and three touchdowns.

Senior Ted Hurst is the Panthers' top wide receiver. In seven games, he has a team-high 42 receptions for 579 yards (13.8 average) and three touchdowns. In a 37-21 win over Murray State on Sept. 13, he caught 10 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He caught five passes for 68 yards and one touchdown in last week's loss to Georgia Southern.

How to make South Alabama vs. Georgia State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 56 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia State vs. South Alabama, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?