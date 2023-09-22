Who's Playing

C. Michigan Chippewas @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: C. Michigan 1-2, South Alabama 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The C. Michigan Chippewas will head out on the road to face off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. C. Michigan are hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The afternoon started off rough for C. Michigan on Saturday and it ended that way too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 41-17 to Notre Dame.

Nobody from C. Michigan had a standout game, but they still got scores from Myles Bailey and QB Jase Bauer.

The Chippewas weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 137 passing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Notre Dame threw for 342.

Meanwhile, everything went South Alabama's way against Oklahoma State on Saturday as they made off with a 33-7 victory. With South Alabama ahead 23-0 at the half, the match was all but over already.

La'Damian Webb was the offensive standout of the matchup as he rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Webb was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 65 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Caullin Lacy, who picked up 104 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The team won by holding Oklahoma State to a paltry 208 yards. South Alabama's defense made their presence known, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Brock Higdon and his two sacks.

C. Michigan are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

C. Michigan ended up a good deal behind South Alabama when they played in their previous matchup back in September of 2022, losing 38-24. Can C. Michigan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 15-point favorite against C. Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.