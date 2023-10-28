Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Louisiana 4-3, South Alabama 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

A Sun Belt West battle is on tap between the South Alabama Jaguars and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 5:00 p.m. ET on October 28th at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama will be strutting in after a win while Louisiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A well-balanced attack led South Alabama over Southern Miss in every quarter on their way to victory last Tuesday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that South Alabama blew Southern Miss out of the water with a 55-3 final score. 55 seems to be a good number for South Alabama as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

La'Damian Webb continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 102 yards and four touchdowns. Carter Bradley was another key contributor, throwing for 319 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisiana last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Georgia State by a score of 20-17. It was the first time this season that Louisiana let down their fans at home.

Zeon Chriss put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 119 yards, and also threw for 106 yards and a touchdown.

South Alabama now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 4-3.

As for their game on Saturday, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Jaguars have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 176.1 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Ragin' Cajuns struggle in that department as they've been even better at 216.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 11.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jaguars, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 55 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 8 games against South Alabama.

Oct 01, 2022 - South Alabama 20 vs. Louisiana 17

Oct 02, 2021 - Louisiana 20 vs. South Alabama 18

Nov 14, 2020 - Louisiana 38 vs. South Alabama 10

Nov 16, 2019 - Louisiana 37 vs. South Alabama 27

Nov 17, 2018 - Louisiana 48 vs. South Alabama 38

Nov 04, 2017 - Louisiana 19 vs. South Alabama 14

Sep 17, 2016 - Louisiana 28 vs. South Alabama 23

Nov 12, 2015 - South Alabama 32 vs. Louisiana 25

Injury Report for South Alabama

Devin Voisin: Out for the Season (Knee)

Braylon McReynolds: out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Louisiana