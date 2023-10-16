Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-5, South Alabama 3-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN2

What to Know

After two games on the road, South Alabama is heading back home. The South Alabama Jaguars and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Southern Miss took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on South Alabama, who comes in off a win.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for South Alabama two Saturdays ago. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that they blew UL Monroe out of the water with a 55-7 final score. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31-7.

Carter Bradley looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Caullin Lacy was another key contributor, picking up 156 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss' recent rough patch got a bit rougher two Saturdays ago after their fifth straight loss. They fell to Old Dominion 17-13. Southern Miss didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even if they lost, Southern Miss' defense still kept up the pressure with five sacks. Leading the way was Averie Habas and his two sacks. Another big playmaker for Southern Miss was Tiaquelin Mims, who managed to return a punt 82-yards to the end zone in the first quarter.

The win got South Alabama back to even at 3-3. As for Southern Miss, their defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 1-5.

Going forward, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 18 points.

South Alabama beat Southern Miss 27-20 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Will South Alabama repeat their success, or does Southern Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 17.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won all of the games they've played against Southern Miss in the last 3 years.