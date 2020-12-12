South Alabama is closing in on its new coach, and it's a familiar name to Jaguars fans. USA is expected to hire Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack to replace Steve Campbell, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

The 33-year-old Wommack has spent the last three seasons at Indiana, serving as linebackers coach in 2018 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019. Before joining Tom Allen's staff, he spent the two prior seasons as defensive coordinator at South Alabama.

Wommack's stint with the Jaguars was successful. During his first season with South Alabama, it finished 56th nationally, allowing 27 points per game. That alone doesn't seem like much, but when you consider that the same defense had finished 115th nationally while allowing 37.3 points per game, it was a significant improvement.

This year at Indiana, Wommack's defense has been one of the driving factors in the program's best season in recent history. The Hoosiers have allowed only 19.4 points per game this season, fourth in the Big Ten and 20th nationally.

Wommack will replace Campbell, who was let go following a 4-7 start to the season. Campbell went 9-26 in his three seasons with the Jaguars. Wommack will be the one of the youngest coaches in FBS college football.