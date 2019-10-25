South Alabama vs. App. State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

South Alabama (home) vs. No. 21 App. State (away)

Current Records: South Alabama 1-6-0; App. State 6-0-0

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between App. State and South Alabama at noon ET on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. App. State is coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely App. State's strategy against UL-Monroe last week. The Mountaineers were fully in charge, breezing past UL-Monroe 52-7. RB Darrynton Evans had a stellar game for App. State as he rushed for 136 yards and one TD on 17 carries. Evans didn't help his team much against Louisiana two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

South Alabama wasn't able to make up for their 38-17 loss to Troy when they last met October of last year. South Alabama has to be aching after a bruising 37-13 defeat to Troy. The Jaguars can't seem to catch a break and have now endured five losses in a row.

The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 26.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Mountaineers simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams last met in September of last year, as they easily beat the Jaguars 52-7. Will the Mountaineers repeat their success, or do the Jaguars have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

App. State have won both of the games they've played against South Alabama in the last five years.