South Alabama vs. Ga. Southern: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

South Alabama (home) vs. Ga. Southern (away)

Current Records: South Alabama 1-4-0; Ga. Southern 1-3-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, South Alabama will have a real challenge on their hands on Thursday. A Sun Belt battle is on tap between South Alabama and Ga. Southern at 7:30 p.m. ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Jaguars have not won a single game against Ga. Southern in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since 2015.

South Alabama scored first but ultimately less than UL-Monroe in their contest last week. South Alabama came up short against UL-Monroe, falling 30-17. A silver lining for the Jaguars was the play of Tra Minter, who picked up 150 yards on the ground on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, Ga. Southern was the 34-24 winner over Louisiana when they last met November of 2017. Last week? They had no such luck. The Eagles took a 37-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Louisiana. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Eagles.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 140 on average. Ga. Southern has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are still looking to earn their first passing touchdown. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 10-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Ga. Southern have won all of the games they've played against South Alabama in the last five years.