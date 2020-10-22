Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ South Alabama

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 0-5; South Alabama 1-2

What to Know

This Saturday, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.2 points per game. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the South Alabama Jaguars at 7 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

The Warhawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 40-7 punch to the gut against the Liberty Flames two weeks ago. Louisiana-Monroe was down 31 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Colby Suits had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 2.69 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, South Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas State Bobcats last week, winning 30-20.

Special teams collected 12 points for South Alabama. K Diego Guajardo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Louisiana-Monroe have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.50 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

South Alabama's victory lifted them to 1-2 while Louisiana-Monroe's loss dropped them down to 0-5. In South Alabama's victory, RB Carlos Davis rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 32 carries and WR Jalen Tolbert caught nine passes for one TD and 91 yards. We'll see if the Warhawks have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won three out of their last four games against South Alabama.