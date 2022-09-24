Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ South Alabama

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 1-2; South Alabama 2-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Hancock Whitney Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The night started off rough for Louisiana Tech last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 48-20 defeat to the Clemson Tigers. The Bulldogs were down 34-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Louisiana Tech back was the mediocre play of RB Marquis Crosby, who did not have his best game: he rushed for seven yards on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, the South Alabama Jaguars lost 32-31 to the UCLA Bruins. The losing side was boosted by RB La'Damian Webb, who rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 16 carries.

The losses put Louisiana Tech at 1-2 and South Alabama at a reciprocal 2-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Louisiana Tech ranks 31st in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 287.7 on average. But the Jaguars are even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 23rd most passing yards per game in the nation at 302.7. We'll see if that edge gives South Alabama a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won both of the games they've played against South Alabama in the last eight years.