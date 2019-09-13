South Alabama vs. Memphis: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch South Alabama vs. Memphis football game
Who's Playing
South Alabama (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: South Alabama 1-1-0; Memphis 2-0-0
What to Know
Memphis have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on South Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The teams both are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.
Last Saturday, Memphis turned the game against Southern U. into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 576 yards to 245. The Tigers put the hurt on Southern U. with a sharp 55-24 win. Memphis can attribute much of their success to RB Kenneth Gainwell, who rushed for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.
As for South Alabama, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Nebraska, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. South Alabama made easy work of Jackson State and carried off a 37-14 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 27 points in South Alabama's favor.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 2-0 and the Jaguars to 1-1. The Tigers come into the game boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 91.50. As for the Jaguars, they enter the contest with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 19 point favorite against the Jaguars.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Memphis 52 vs. South Alabama 35
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.