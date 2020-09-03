In the ever-changing sports world amid the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday's college football game between South Alabama of the Sunbelt and Southern Mississippi of Conference USA stands out on several levels. Not only does their contest mark the kickoff of an FBS season moving forward through unprecedented challenges, it's also taking place in the week in which it was originally scheduled. The only change is that it has been moved forward two days so college football fans can get a taste of their favorite sport on a weeknight.

Kickoff from M.M. Roberts Stadium is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Golden Eagles are 13-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest William Hill odds for South Alabama vs. Southern Miss.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss spread: Southern Miss -13

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss over-under: 55.5 points

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss money line: Southern Miss -500, South Alabama +400

USM: The Golden Eagles are 5-2 against the spread versus Sun Belt opponents.

USA: The Jaguars have covered four of their last five games as an underdog.

Why Southern Miss can cover

Viewers will get a sampling of what is likely to be one of the nation's most efficient passing attacks with a signal-caller who is still motivated by naysayers who said he couldn't cut it at the sport's highest level. Senior quarterback Jack Abraham says he was told by coaches at summer camps during his high school years that he wasn't good enough to play at the FBS level and he should adjust expectations accordingly.

Adding to his adversity, the Oxford, Miss., native broke his collarbone on the final play of the state championship game in his senior season, preventing him from attending all-star games that could have boosted his stock in the recruiting world. He ultimately spent a season at Louisiana Tech and another at Northwest Mississippi Community College before ending up at Southern Miss.

Abraham enters this ranked seventh among the school's all-time passing leaders with 5,843 yards in just two seasons as a starter. With another solid campaign, he's likely to overtake the school's most famous football alum, Brett Favre, who is in third place with 7,695 yards. His 463 passing yards last season against Troy is the second-best, single-game mark behind Nick Mullens' 591 against Rice in 2016. He started the game by completing his first 17 attempts.

Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama's season-ending upset of Arkansas State last year confirmed the belief of those close to the program that the Jaguars suffered their share of growing pains but were only a few steps away from a turnaround back to respectability.

For example, they were just 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or fewer, with untimely lapses on both sides of the ball making the difference in otherwise competitive contests. What's more, they gave up 40 or more points just once, a rare trait for a two-win program. South Alabama allowed 42 points against high-powered Memphis, which ranked No. 8 nationally at 39.3 points per game.

The Jaguars return some experienced players on the defensive side, and coach Steve Campbell told the media this week that he has been impressed by the unit's improvement in conditioning and aggressive playmaking over the past couple weeks. Cornerback Devin Rockette will anchor the defense against the vaunted Southern Miss passing attack. The junior had six pass breakups and 15 unassisted tackles last season.

