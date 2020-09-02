Watch Now: SEC On CBS Football Schedule Released ( 2:19 )

Although South Alabama and Southern Mississippi aren't generally regarded as storied college football programs, they are about to make history. The Sun Belt's Jaguars and the Golden Eagles of Conference USA will take the field Thursday night for the first college football game of 2020 involving two FBS clubs. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a seven-win season that earned them a spot in the Armed Forces Bowl against Tulane. They squandered an early double-digit lead and fell 30-13, but return with one of the most experienced rosters in the conference. The Jaguars struggled through a two-win season but ended their campaign with a 34-30 upset of traditional Sun Belt power Arkansas State as an 11-point underdog. The Golden Eagles are 14.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 53.5 in the latest South Alabama vs. Southern Miss odds from William Hill. Before making your Southern Miss vs. South Alabama picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on South Alabama vs. Southern Miss. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Southern Miss vs. South Alabama:

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss spread: Southern Miss -14.5

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss over-under: 53.5 points

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss money line: Southern Miss -600, South Alabama +450

USM: The Golden Eagles are 5-2 against the spread versus Sun Belt opponents.

USA: The Jaguars have covered four of their last five games as an underdog.

Why Southern Miss can cover

Southern Miss is expected to have one of the more potent offensive units in Conference USA, led by redshirt senior quarterback Jack Abraham. Two seasons ago, the Louisiana Tech transfer led the country in passing accuracy at 73.1 percent. Last year, he completed 68 percent of his attempts while throwing for 3,496 yards and 19 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

The Golden Eagles lost a key weapon in leading receiver Quez Watkins, who was taken in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Golden Eagles should still have plenty of weapons, anchored by returning receiver Tim Jones. The senior logged 73 catches for 902 yards and three scores last season.

Why South Alabama can cover

Former Central Arkansas coach Steve Campbell is just 5-19 in two seasons at the helm of South Alabama, but the end of last season spawned reasons for optimism. Desmond Trotter established himself as the quarterback of the future with a career-high 279 passing yards and four touchdowns in the upset of Arkansas State in 2019. The sophomore has reportedly held off highly touted junior college transfer Chance Lovertich for the starting job under center.

The Jaguars also return the top receiving tandem of Kawaan Baker and Jalen Tolbert, who combined for 1,095 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season. Returning linebacker Riley Cole anchors the defense after registering nine tackles for loss and three sacks a year ago.

How to make South Alabama vs. Southern Miss picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Trotter will throw for one TD and pass for under 200 yards, while Kevin Perkins will rush for 77 yards for the Golden Eagles.

So who wins Southern Miss vs. South Alabama? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the South Alabama vs. Southern Miss spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.