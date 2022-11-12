Who's Playing

Texas State @ South Alabama

Current Records: Texas State 3-6; South Alabama 7-2

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. South Alabama and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a win while Texas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

South Alabama decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 98 penalty yards. They bagged a 38-31 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 21-7 deficit. RB La'Damian Webb was a one-man wrecking crew for South Alabama, rushing for four TDs and 247 yards on 35 carries.

Texas State suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The Bobcats lost 31-30 to Louisiana-Monroe. Texas State was up 21 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Layne Hatcher, who passed for two TDs and 237 yards on 41 attempts, and RB Lincoln Pare, who rushed for one TD and 100 yards on 25 carries.

Texas State's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. S DeJordan Mask picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

South Alabama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

South Alabama is now 7-2 while the Bobcats sit at 3-6. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jaguars rank sixth in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. As for Texas State, they come into the game boasting the 22nd fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at ten.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas State have won three out of their last five games against South Alabama.