Who's Playing

Texas State @ South Alabama

Current Records: Texas State 1-4; South Alabama 1-2

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Texas State Bobcats and the South Alabama Jaguars at noon ET Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Texas State has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability South Alabama is surely hoping to exploit.

Last week, the Bobcats lost to the Troy Trojans on the road by a decisive 37-17 margin. Texas State was down 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Brady McBride had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 93 yards passing.

Meanwhile, South Alabama found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 42-10 punch to the gut against the UAB Blazers three weeks ago. South Alabama's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Carlos Davis, who picked up 105 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

Texas State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Bobcats are now 1-4 while the Jaguars sit at 1-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Texas State ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with ten on the season. But South Alabama comes into the contest boasting the 14th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at two. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile,, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile,, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.99

Odds

The Jaguars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jaguars, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas State have won two out of their last three games against South Alabama.