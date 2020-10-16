The Texas State Bobcats and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt clash at noon ET on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is 1-2 overall and 0-2 at home, while the Bobcats are 1-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. This is the sixth meeting all-time between the two programs and Texas State holds a 3-2 edge in what has been an extremely competitive series after winning 30-28 last season.

However, South Alabama got its first ever cover in the head-to-head matchups as seven-point underdogs last season. This time around, the Jaguars are favored by three-points in the latest South Alabama vs. Texas State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 58. Before entering any Texas State vs. South Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Alabama vs. Texas State spread: South Alabama -3

South Alabama vs. Texas State over-under: 58 points

South Alabama vs. Texas State money line: South Alabama -150, Texas State +130

What you need to know about South Alabama

South Alabama suffered a grim 42-10 defeat to the UAB Blazers two weeks ago. A silver lining for the Jaguars was the play of RB Carlos Davis, who picked up 105 yards on the ground on 17 carries. Davis leads the team in rushing in 2020 with 272 yards and he's also added six receptions for 70 yards.

The Jaguars also have three big-play options at wide receiver and that could be a challenge for a Texas State defense that is giving up more than 292 yards per game through the air. Kawaan Baker, Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Wayne are all averaging at least 15 yards per reception this season. Tolbert is the biggest threat with 15 catches for 327 yards and three touchdowns so far in 2020.

What you need to know about Texas State

Meanwhile, Texas State lost 37-17 to Troy last week. One thing holding the Bobcats back was the mediocre play of QB Brady McBride, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 3.32 yards per passing attempt. The former Memphis transfer is averaging just 5.7 yards per pass attempt this season, but he has done a good job of protecting the football with five touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Texas State enters Saturday's showdown have won just one of its last eight games. However, the Bobcats are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven outings.

How to make South Alabama vs. Texas State picks

