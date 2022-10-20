Who's Playing

Troy @ South Alabama

Current Records: Troy 5-2; South Alabama 5-1

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars haven't won a contest against the Troy Trojans since Oct. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Jaguars and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

South Alabama netted a 41-34 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week. South Alabama QB Carter Bradley was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 421 yards on 33 attempts. Bradley's 64-yard touchdown toss to WR Jalen Wayne in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, Troy narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Texas State Bobcats 17-14. Troy's WR Tez Johnson filled up the stat sheet, catching four passes for one TD and 94 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Gunnar Watson's 74-yard TD bomb to Johnson in the second quarter.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Jaguars going off at just a 3-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take South Alabama against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The wins brought South Alabama up to 5-1 and Troy to 5-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Alabama enters the matchup with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the nation. As for Troy, they come into the contest boasting the 14th most sacks in the nation at 20.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Jaguars are a 3-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Troy have won five out of their last seven games against South Alabama.