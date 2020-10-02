Who's Playing

Troy @ South Alabama

Current Records: Troy 1-1; South Alabama 1-2

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. South Alabama and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Jaguars have to be hurting after a devastating 42-10 defeat at the hands of the UAB Blazers on Thursday. A silver lining for South Alabama was the play of RB Carlos Davis, who picked up 105 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, a win for Troy just wasn't in the stars on Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-7 blowout to the BYU Cougars. Troy was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gunnar Watson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 162 yards on 33 attempts.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy have won three out of their last five games against South Alabama.