Who's Playing

Troy @ South Alabama

Current Records: Troy 5-2; South Alabama 5-1

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Troy Trojans and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 11 of 2017. South Alabama and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

South Alabama was able to grind out a solid victory over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, winning 41-34. South Alabama QB Carter Bradley was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 421 yards on 33 attempts. Bradley's 64-yard touchdown toss to WR Jalen Wayne in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, Troy came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, sneaking past 17-14. Troy's WR Tez Johnson filled up the stat sheet, catching four passes for one TD and 94 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Gunnar Watson's 74-yard TD bomb to Johnson in the second quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Jaguars going off at just a 3-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take South Alabama against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The wins brought South Alabama up to 5-1 and Troy to 5-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Alabama comes into the game boasting the third fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at three. As for Troy, they rank 14th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 20 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a 3-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Troy have won five out of their last seven games against South Alabama.