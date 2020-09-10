Who's Playing

Tulane @ South Alabama

Last Season Records: South Alabama 2-10; Tulane 7-6

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will face off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Tulane was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. South Alabama was 2-10 last year and is coming off of a 32-21 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last Thursday.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Green Wave were 11th best in the nation (top 8%) in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 243.2 on average. Less enviably, South Alabama ranked 12th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 158.8 on average (bottom 92%). So the South Alabama squad has its work cut out for it.

Tulane is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 8-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.