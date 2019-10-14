South Carolina AD apologizes for damage caused to Sanford Stadium hedges after upset win over Georgia

South Carolina stunned then-No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon in one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 college football season to this point. So how did the Gamecocks celebrate their biggest victory of the season? By tearing off pieces of the iconic hedges at Sanford Stadium, which if course drew the ire of many in Athens.

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told DawgNation on Sunday, however, that South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner privately reached out to address the actions of several players.

"Ray just apologized for those actions," McGarity said.

McGarity also voiced his displeasure with the actions of the players on Saturday.

"I don't like it all," he said. "We sure don't do that when we win at an opponents' venue under Kirby's leadership."

Take a look at some of the images and videos following Saturday's game.

#Gamecocks players literally taking a bite out of the hedges. They pull the upset off in Athens 20-17 over (3) #UGA. @abcnews4 pic.twitter.com/yufMMROK9n — Greg Brzozowski (@GregBrzozowski) October 12, 2019

WATCH: When you knock off the No. 3 team in the nation in their home, you do a little post-game gardening. Some Gamecocks taking a little souvenir from the hedges at Sanford Stadium after beating the Bulldogs today pic.twitter.com/XrtWur0fsL — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) October 12, 2019

This isn't the first time opponents have destroyed the hedges. Georgia Tech players grabbed a few pieces and jumped on the Georgia logo following a 28-27 win in Athens in 2016 -- Kirby Smart's first season at the helm of the Bulldogs.

The loss came on the 90th anniversary of the hedges being planted. They were first installed in 1929 prior to the Bulldogs' game vs. Yale. They have been re-planted several times over the years and were removed prior to the 1996 Summer Olympics so the stadium could host soccer matches.