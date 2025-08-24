South Carolina defensive line coach Travian Robertson was hospitalized Friday following a head-on collision in which the other driver died, according to The State. S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway told the newspaper the accident occurred at 5:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. 76 in Richland County.

The driver of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder crossed the center line and collided with Robertson's 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the accident report.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer released a statement on Robertson's accident Friday night.

"Travian Robertson was involved in a car accident [Friday] morning," coach Shane Beamer said in a statement, according to 247Sports. "He is currently in the hospital in stable condition. We expect him to make a full recovery and be back out on the field soon. Please keep the families of those involved in the accident in your prayers and respect the Robertson family's privacy during this time."

Robertson needed emergency surgery on his ankle following the accident, according to 247Sports' Tony Morrell. The State reports, as of Saturday afternoon, Robertson was in the trauma ICU at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

South Carolina opens its 2025 season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Virginia Tech.

Robertson enters his third season as South Carolina's defensive line coach. He previously played four seasons at South Carolina from and was a seventh-round Atlanta Falcons draft pick in 2012. He played four NFL seasons, spending time with the Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins.

The Gamecocks replaced their top three defensive tackles from last season — T.J. Sanders, Tonka Hemingway and Alex Huntley — and Robertson spent the offseason assists various returning players and newcomers from the portal adjust to what's expected to be a new-look rotation at the position this fall.

"It's been a lot different, knowing that you lost the guys that we lost. Had two years with them," Robertson said after spring camp. "It's good. It's part of football. Guys come in and leave. It's been different. We miss Tonka, we miss T.J. and we miss Boogie, but it's a challenge to get these guys buy-in, coming from a different school. Just trying to buy into our terminology and what we're doing."

Returning freshman All-American Dylan Stewart on the edge and veteran Brian Thomas Jr. lead South Carolina up front.