South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart has been suspended indefinitely, coach Shane Beamer announced on Sunday. Stewart, a potential All-American and first round pick, had multiple off-field antics during a 49-18 loss to No. 8 Alabama.

Stewart threw a punch at the helmet of Alabama tight end Josh Ford after the Crimson Tide scored a fourth quarter touchdown to push the lead to 42-18. The officials did not appear to see it and he was not penalized for it. Earlier in the game, Beamer was seen shouting at Stewart for loafing to the sideline after committing a penalty.

"I'll make the decision on what his future looks like," Beamer said. "There's a standard of how we do things in our program. It's beyond the punch."

Stewart was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and one of the most significant recruits of the Beamer era at South Carolina. The junior posted a combined 22.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his first two seasons with the program. He had yet to record a sack as he worked his way back from injury.

Retaining Stewart -- along with quarterback LaNorris Sellers and receiver Nyck Harbor -- was the top priority over the offseason. However, South Carolina's season is on life support after a 2-2 start, including 0-2 mark in SEC play. The Gamecocks have three straight games against ranked opponents as Beamer's job security dips quickly.

South Carolina plays No. 24 Kentucky at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.