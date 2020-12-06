With the 2020 college football season coming to a close and the early signing period less than two weeks away, South Carolina appears to be on the cusp of hiring Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer as its next head coach, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Beamer, the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Sooners, has long been rumored to be a top candidate for the position.

The Gamecocks are familiar with Beamer, who was a defensive assistant with the program under former coach Steve Spurrier from 2007-10. He left South Carolina in 2011 and spent four seasons coaching under his father, the legendary Frank Beamer, at Virginia Tech. Shane Beamer then worked at Georgia for two seasons under Kirby Smart before joining Oklahoma in 2018.

Beamer's history in the SEC also includes an assistant coaching gig under Sylvester Croom at Mississippi State and a graduate assistant job under Phil Fulmer at Tennessee.

South Carolina fired coach Will Muschamp seven games into the 2020 season with the Gamecocks sitting at 2-5. Muschamp went 28-30 (17-22 SEC) in nearly five full seasons with the program.

