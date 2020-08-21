Watch Now: Texas Lands Top 2022 QB Quinn Ewers ( 1:30 )

South Carolina received huge news on the recruiting trail on Thursday night when Gunner Stockton, a five-star quarterback and the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2022, chose the Gamecocks over Georgia. Stockton, the No. 24 overall player in his class, has a 0.9861 rating in the 247Sports database, making him the top-ranked quarterback and the seventh-best high school player to ever commit to the Gamecocks.

"I believe championships can be won in South Carolina," Stockton told 247Sports when he narrowed his decision down to South Carolina and Georgia. "The facilities are in place, the support is there, and it's ready to take off. It's well documented the relationship that I have with the Shaw and Bobo family, but when I went to watch South Carolina practice, I found myself watching Coach Muschamp more than anybody else."

The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder from Rabun County High School in Tiger, Georgia, threw for 3,473 yards, rushed for 1,126 yards and tallied 62 touchdowns (43 passing, 19 rushing) last season. He has 77 passing touchdowns and 36 rushing touchdowns through two seasons as a high school starting quarterback.

Barton Simmons, director of scouting for 247Sports, compared Stockton to North Carolina sophomore Sam Howell. Simmons provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Gamecocks recruiting class.

"Stocky prospect at the quarterback that doesn't appear to have significant growth potential," Simmons wrote. "Good athlete with a baseball background that has active feet in the pocket. Can extend plays when needed and accounted for over 700 rushing yards as a freshman against limited competition. Is capable of making some advanced throws and shows touch and ball placement downfield. Shows creativity and competency delivering on screens and RPO throws on the move. Comfortable making tight-window seem throws with velocity. Still in the early stages of his development and shows the need to load up on big balls. Has a tendency to overstep with his front foot and can get loose mechanically. Very early stages of a potential NFL prospect but significant experience and development is still necessary."

Stockton is the first player in the Class of 2022 to commit to the Gamecocks.