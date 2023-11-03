Who's Playing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Jacksonville State 7-2, South Carolina 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will head out on the road to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Jacksonville State, who comes in off a win.

Jacksonville State stacked a third blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard on Wednesday. They blew past FIU 41-16. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3.

Among those leading the charge was Zion Webb, who rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 105 yards and a touchdown. Another player making a difference was Ron Wiggins, who rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

The team's defense also helped out by holding FIU to a paltry 249 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Jacksonville State's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out five times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Jaylen Swain and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, South Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 30-17 to Texas A&M.

Jacksonville State is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for South Carolina, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6.

While only Jacksonville State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, South Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Jacksonville State in mind: they have a solid 6-2-1 record against the spread this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Gamecocks have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 217.2 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Gamecocks , though, as they've been averaging only 86.1 per game. How will South Carolina fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

South Carolina is a big 15.5-point favorite against Jacksonville State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 55 points.

