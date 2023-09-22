Who's Playing

Mississippi State Bulldogs @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Mississippi State 2-1, South Carolina 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Mississippi State haven't yet left their home-field this season, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 41-14 bruising that Mississippi State suffered against LSU on Saturday. The loss put an end to Mississippi State's undefeated start to the season.

Nobody from Mississippi State had a standout game, but they still got scores from WR Lideatrick Griffin and TE Antonio Harmon.

The Bulldogs had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 201 total yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as LSU gained 530.

Meanwhile, South Carolina's 8-4 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They took a 24-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia on Saturday. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for South Carolina: they've now lost four straight matchups with Georgia.

Not only did both South Carolina and Mississippi State lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, South Carolina shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by six points. This will be Mississippi State's first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

South Carolina is a solid 6-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

Mississippi State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.