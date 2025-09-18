Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw is in stable condition after being hospitalized in an apparent health scare at his son's youth football game, according to a statement from the city of Simpsonville, South Carolina. Eyewitness accounts told The State that Shaw collapsed about 15 minutes into the game, which he was coaching, and was taken to a local hospital by first responders.

"Mr. Shaw and his family are in the thoughts and prayers of the employees of Parks and Rec and City of Simpsonville and we wish for a speedy and full recover," said the statement.

Shaw spent four seasons at South Carolina from 2010-2013 and he got his first start after Steve Spurrier benched Stephen Garcia in 2011. That fall, Shaw asserted his grip on the starting job after leading the Gamecocks to wins over Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida, Clemson and Nebraska.

In each of Shaw's seasons as the starter, South Carolina won 11 games and cracked the top 10 in the AP poll. Shaw's finest season came as a senior in 2013, when he completed 63.4% of his passes for 2,447 yards and 24 touchdowns to just one interception. He also used his mobility to torment defenses, rushing for 558 yards and six scores.

LaNorris Sellers injury update: South Carolina QB listed as questionable for Week 4 matchup vs. Missouri Austin Nivison

Shaw still ranks second in South Carolina with 56 passing touchdowns -- behind only Steve Taneyhill. Shaw's 6,074 yards passing are sixth in program history.

After going undrafted in 2014, Shaw signed with the Cleveland Browns, which is where he played his only NFL game. That year, Shaw started the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, completing 50% of his throws for 177 yards and an interception.

In the 2015 preseason, Shaw suffered a hand injury that kept him out for the entire season, and the Browns released him in 2016. He was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears, but preseason injuries in each of the next two years ended his NFL career.

In 2020. Shaw was named the director of player development for South Carolina, and he became the interim quarterbacks after Will Muschamp's firing later that year. Under new coach Shane Beamer, Shaw served as director of football relations in 2021.