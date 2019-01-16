South Carolina high school football player dies from complications during ACL surgery

A high school football player has died from complications during what was supposed to be routine surgery to repair his ACL and meniscus, the Spartanburg (South Carolina) School District confirmed in a Facebook post. Nick Dixon was 18 years old.

Dixon was a linebacker, defensive lineman and running back for his team at Spartanburg High School and was committed to Wingate before his passing. The school held a candlelight vigil for him Monday which included not only members of the high school and community, but players from other high schools as well.

"The doctors did what they could to save him. Yeah, we wanted him to stay. Like the bible says 'I won't let you suffer too long. I'll bring you home.' God knows us, when we don't know ourselves," said Nick's stepfather, Tim.

Spartansburg coach Chris Miller described Dixon as a "great person, great teammate and a great player."

"He excelled on the turf and off, contributing to the team and to his community," the district said in a statement. "Anyone who knows Nick describes him as everyone's best friend. A talented and highly respected student-athlete. As [the disctrict] grieves this unthinkable loss, we ask Nick and his family be remembered in prayer."

Wingate will honor Dixon's commitment by bringing his jersey to National Signing Day.