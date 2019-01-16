South Carolina high school football player dies from complications during ACL surgery
Spartanburg High School senior Nick Dixon died during routine surgery
A high school football player has died from complications during what was supposed to be routine surgery to repair his ACL and meniscus, the Spartanburg (South Carolina) School District confirmed in a Facebook post. Nick Dixon was 18 years old.
Dixon was a linebacker, defensive lineman and running back for his team at Spartanburg High School and was committed to Wingate before his passing. The school held a candlelight vigil for him Monday which included not only members of the high school and community, but players from other high schools as well.
"The doctors did what they could to save him. Yeah, we wanted him to stay. Like the bible says 'I won't let you suffer too long. I'll bring you home.' God knows us, when we don't know ourselves," said Nick's stepfather, Tim.
Spartansburg coach Chris Miller described Dixon as a "great person, great teammate and a great player."
"He excelled on the turf and off, contributing to the team and to his community," the district said in a statement. "Anyone who knows Nick describes him as everyone's best friend. A talented and highly respected student-athlete. As [the disctrict] grieves this unthinkable loss, we ask Nick and his family be remembered in prayer."
Wingate will honor Dixon's commitment by bringing his jersey to National Signing Day.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
K-State 'slowing down' Delton to TCU
Delton announced he was heading to Fort Worth, but that is not officially done yet
-
OU restricts Kendall's WVU eligibility
Kendall will be a graduate transfer but wants to transfer within the Big 12, which bothers...
-
Jalen Hurts transfers to Oklahoma
Hurts made the announcement in a letter to the Players' Tribune
-
Retired general among new CFP members
Slocum, General Ray Odierno and Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir are the three new members
-
Top NFL prospects who returned to CFB
Several top players passed on millions to return to college football
-
Tate Martell transfers to Miami
Martell departed the Buckeyes after they brought in Justin Fields seemingly to take over at...