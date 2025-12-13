South Carolina is close to securing arguably its most important offseason victory. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is nearing a deal to return to the Gamecocks for the 2026 season, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz reported Saturday. The decision would keep one of the SEC's most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in Columbia as South Carolina reshapes its offense following coaching changes and a turbulent season.

Sellers, a redshirt sophomore, has been South Carolina's starter for the past two seasons and has accounted for 43 total touchdowns during that span. He emerged as one of the league's breakout players in 2024 before enduring an uneven 2025 campaign as the Gamecocks struggled mightily on offense and finished with a 4-8 record that included just a 1-7 mark in SEC play.

Despite the offensive inconsistency, Sellers' production has remained relatively steady. He threw for 2,437 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2025 while adding five rushing scores. Last season, he posted 2,534 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, while rushing for 674 yards and seven touchdowns as the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Those accolades, combined with his profile as a 6-foot-3, 240-pound quarterback with mobility and above-average arm strength, elevated Sellers into a figure of national interest ahead of the January transfer portal window. His decision carries ramifications beyond South Carolina, potentially shaping a quarterback market in which proven starters are expected to draw significant attention -- and financial commitment -- across the sport.

But instead of testing the transfer market or declaring for the NFL Draft, Sellers is on the verge of returning to South Carolina in what will be a pivotal year for coach Shane Beamer, who is 33-30 (16-24 SEC) in five seasons and just hired Kendal Briles from TCU as offensive coordinator. Briles will be South Carolina's third offensive coordinator in the past three seasons.

New offensive direction at South Carolina

Sellers' potential return could be closely tied to South Carolina's decision to overhaul its offensive staff. Beamer turned to Briles earlier this week in an attempt to inject stability and production into a unit that struggled to find rhythm and keep Sellers upright (South Carolina allowed 43 sacks, the fourth-most in the country) in 2025.

Briles arrives in Columbia with a reputation for building quarterback-friendly systems built on tempo. He was introduced Friday and acknowledged that the makeup of South Carolina's offense in 2026 remains dependent on the quarterback position -- starting with Sellers.

"We all want LaNorris to be involved with this football program and be the starting quarterback, so hopefully that's where this thing leads," Briles said during his introductory press conference.

Briles emphasized that his offensive philosophy centers on adapting to personnel rather than forcing players into a rigid scheme. Protecting the football, varying tempo and deploying multiple formations will be foundational elements, he said, regardless of who lines up under center.

"It's really more about the offense fitting around him," Briles said. "He's touching the ball every single snap. I'm not going to go out there and ask him to do something that he's not great at."

Ripple effects on the transfer market

Sellers' impending decision has been closely watched across college football. Entering the offseason, he was viewed as a swing player in the quarterback market -- a proven SEC starter who would have garnered significant interest if he chose to explore the portal.

Quarterbacks around the country are weighing similar options ahead of the January transfer window, with programs aggressively pursuing upgrades at the position. Established starters, high-profile backups and Group of Six standouts are all expected to draw interest in what is anticipated to be another lucrative cycle.

If Sellers finalizes his return, it would remove one of the biggest potential prizes from the board and give South Carolina continuity. For a program looking to rebound in 2026, keeping its quarterback -- and building around him -- may be the foundation everything else depends on.