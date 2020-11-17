It's been a wild week for the South Carolina Gamecocks after coach Will Muschamp was fired following a 2-5 start to the season, and t's gone from bad to worse in Columbia. Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, their top two defensive backs, have opted out of the rest of the season and will prepare for the NFL Draft.

Horn, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior from Alpharetta, Georgia, has two interceptions on the season and 101 tackles through three years with the Gamecocks. He's the No. 48 overall player and fifth-ranked cornerback in the CBS Sports 2021 prospect rankings.

"The opportunity to play SEC football was a childhood dream that the University of South Carolina helped come true," Horn wrote on Twitter. "I am forever grateful for that. During these three years, there have been ups and downs, but USC has helped me create a lot of bonds and memories that I will cherish and hold for a lifetime. I am honored and words can't express how blessed I am to have played for this university. Thank you to all of the REAL fans for supporting me even when times were tough."

Mukuamu is a 6-4, 205-pounder from Bossier City, Louisiana. He has two interceptions this season and seven during his three-year career. He was voted to the second team of the 2019 postseason All-SEC team, and is ranked No. 64 overall and No. 9 in the latest CBS Sports prospect rankings.

"From the moment I arrived at the University of South Carolina, I received overwhelming support and love from individuals and staff members who were dedicated and committed to my development and personal growth," he wrote. "Thank you for all of the memories you've helped create over the last three years, whether on the field, the classroom or in the community."

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has taken over for Muschamp as the interim head coach of the Gamecocks. The former head coach at Colorado State will square off with Missouri on Saturday in his first game leading the program.