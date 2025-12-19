South Carolina running back Oscar Adaway III filed a criminal complaint against the Texas state trooper who made contact with him and wide receiver Nyck Harbor during the Gamecocks' Nov. 15 game against Texas A&M. Adaway's attorney, B. Keith Jackson, said to The Washington Post that the Gamecocks running back filed a complaint on Dec. 12 accusing the trooper of assault. The Brazos County (Texas) District Attorney is considering whether to move forward with charges.

Adaway's attempts to learn the trooper's name have come up short. Neither Texas A&M Police nor the Texas Department of Public Safety declined to provide identification, even after Adaway called campus police to report an assault. Adaway said he wants to know the trooper's name and to receive an apology.

In the month since the game, Adaway said he has lost sleep over the incident and has seen a University of South Carolina sports psychiatrist because of the emotional distress.

"You see this sort of thing on TV -- different scenarios of police bullying people here and there -- but you never feel it and understand it until you're actually in the situation," Adaway said to the Washington Post.

The incident occurred in the final minute of the second quarter after Harbor scored an 80-yard touchdown. Harbor ran through the end zone and partway up a tunnel while holding the back of his right leg in apparent discomfort. Multiple teammates, including Adaway, followed him into the tunnel and walked with him back toward the field. As they exited from the tunnel, the trooper walked the opposite direction, bumped into them and turned around to point at and say something to them.

Reactions to the incident poured in throughout the sports world. LeBron James was among the numerous prominent figures to comment on the situation.

The Texas DPS relieved the officer of his game-day duties and sent him home after the incident.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game," the DPS said in a statement. "The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time."

The touchdown that preceded the incident gave South Carolina a stunning 27-3 lead over Texas A&M. The Gamecocks eventually extended their advantage to 30-3 before the Aggies rallied back for the largest comeback in program history, erasing a 27-point deficit for a 31-30 victory to remain undefeated at the time.