South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers exited Saturday's game against Vanderbilt late in the second quarter after a blow to the chin and was diagnosed with a concussion, according to On3. Sellers, whose status for South Carolina's Week 4 game at Missouri is uncertain, did not return after taking a shot from linebacker Langston Patterson.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer explained Sellers' injury during a taping of "Gamecock Football With Coach Shane Beamer," which aired Sunday morning on FanDuel Sports Southeast, per The State.

"As soon as LaNorris got hit and was on the ground," Beamer said, "I walked up to the official and I said, 'Our quarterbacks' on the ground with a concussion right now, probably a head injury, it's probably likely that he got hit in the head, are y'all not looking at this for targeting?'

Patterson received a targeting penalty and ejection after officials reviewed the hit. According to the NCAA's concussion safety protocol management, Sellers needs to be cleared by medical personnel before returning to play.

Trainers were examining Sellers' head with his helmet off near the bench after the hit before south Carolina's quarterback trotted to the locker room. Patterson made contact with his helmet under Sellers' facemask before the sophomore hit the turf and was slow to get up.

On the ensuing play after Sellers left the game, backup quarterback Luke Doty found Nyck Harbor across the middle, but the play was blown dead to review the previous hit. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was furious on the sideline over the whistle, suggesting the 11th-ranked Gamecocks' offense had a big play unfolding before the late review.

"I asked [the official] as soon as it happened if they were looking at it for targeting," Beamer said at halftime. "When your quarterback is laying on the ground, he probably got hit in the head. And for whatever reason, it took them a while to buzz down. I don't know what's going on in Birmingham [SEC headquarters] or whatever they're looking at, but it's pretty obvious."

Sellers led a touchdown drive on South Carolina's first possession and threw an interception in the red zone on another before leaving the contest.

Gamecocks' offense without Sellers

Doty, a sixth-year senior, was ineffective in relief of Sellers during South Carolina's 31-7 loss. He finished 18-of-27 for 148 yards, an interception and also lost a fumble on a sack in the third quarter.

Would South Carolina move forward with Doty at quarterback is Sellers is unavailable for next week's game at Missouri?

"No clue. We will look at everything," Beamer said. "Luke was in there tonight and we all have to be better. We will evaluate everything as we go into Missouri week. I understand the question, but way too soon for that."

A converted wide receiver, Doty last played quarterback for the Gamecocks during the 2023 season after opening his career at South Carolina as Beamer's scheduled starter in 2021 prior to injury. Doty moved to wideout before transitioning back to the quarterback room during fall practice last month as the emergency option behind Sellers with freshman Cutter Woods and Ohio State transfer Air Noland not yet ready.

"He's an older guy. Certainly, some plays that he would like to have back," Beamer said of Doty. "He's a sixth-year senior and a guy that we believe in and team believes in and trusts. Thought he did OK. None of us were good tonight. When you get beat 31-7, no one is good enough."

Doty has thrown for 1,691 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions during his career in Columbia. South Carolina ranks last in the SEC in total offense, rushing yards, first downs and sacks allowed.