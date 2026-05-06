Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia has been diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Garcia encouraged everyone to see a doctor if they felt something was wrong. His wife, Maria, set up a GoFundMe for medical expenses, and the campaign has already raised more than $14,000 with a goal of $35,000.

Wasn't overly excited to share this news but it is what it is. We have a great team of doctors and staff that's confident we can beat this! It's the only option. If there's one lesson to be learned, get checked and don't be afraid to visit the doctors office when you don't feel 100%. The stuff we consume has been altered significantly over the years and we've been hearing more and more people in this age range are getting diagnosed with these things. We got this and I appreciate all yall!

One of the most prolific passers in South Carolina history, Garcia played for the Gamecocks under Steve Spurrier from 2008-11. In that time, he piled up 7,597 passing yards (third in school history), 47 touchdowns (fifth in school history) and 41 interceptions while adding 777 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground.

One of Garcia's crowning achievements at South Carolina came in 2010 when he threw for 210 yards whiile leading the Gamecocks to an upset of then-No. 1 Alabama. The win was part of a 9-3 season that included a berth in the SEC Championship Game, the first and only in school history.

The following year, South Carolina dismissed Garcia amidst his senior season, a move that followed a failed drug test and several other off-field incidents.

Following his college career, Garcia had brief stints in the CFL and AFL, and he currently works as a personal quarterback coach in the Tampa area.