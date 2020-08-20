Watch Now: SEC Schedule Release: Winners And Losers ( 1:42 )

South Carolina true freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd entered fall camp with the hopes of earning significant playing time during his true freshman season with the Gamecocks. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen.

Lloyd, the No. 43 overall prospect and second-ranked signee in South Carolina's 2020 recruiting class, suffered a torn left ACL in Wednesday's practice and will miss the 2020 season.

"I'm extremely disappointed for MarShawn," South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. "It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd."

The 5-foot-9, 211-pounder from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, entered fall camp with shot to earn playing time. The Gamecocks lost their top three rushers from last season, including Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster, who rushed for 672 yards and five touchdowns.

Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Lloyd coming out of high school.

"Ideal running back frame. College-ready strength, Dohn wrote. "Powerful, physical runner. Hits hole quickly and can change direction at high rate of speed. Punishing runner at the second level. Quick feet and instinctive runner. Always looking to get downhill. Uses stiff arm well. Patient yet decisive. Does not waste movement. Hard to tackle behind line of scrimmage. Effective pass catcher. Ball security must improve. Work on cut-back ability and getting to edge needs to be more consistent. Impactful player at elite college program. Day 3 NFL draft pick."

Lloyd enrolled in January and had been impressing his teammates during offseason conditioning. Sophomores Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick will likely inherit the carries that would have gone to Lloyd in 2020.

The Gamecocks open the season at home on Sept. 26 vs. Tennessee.