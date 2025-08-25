The NCAA has approved an eligibility waiver for South Carolina starting running back Rahsul Faison, a transfer from Utah State who was seeking his sixth season this fall, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Faison has been practicing with the Gamecocks since earlier this month after receiving a waiver to allow his participation. Beamer said over the weekend that South Carolina hadn't yet heard from the NCAA on Faison's status, but this news coming on Monday of game week ahead of Sunday's showdown with Virginia Tech couldn't have come at a better time for the Gamecocks.

Ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, South Carolina's depth in the backfield includes Faison with the first team, then a group of Oscar Adaway III, Jawarn Howell and Matthew Fuller, along with Bradley Dunn and a handful of walk-ons. Isaiah Augustave transferred from Colorado earlier this summer, per The Big Spur.

"We've given [the NCAA] everything they've asked, and they've come back a couple of times in the last few months and just wanted more," Beamer said last week on Faison's eligibility. "I think that process, that communication has been very clear and concise. … I think we're in line if you will. I don't know how the logistics of everything works there at the NCAA, but it's not a matter at this point of they don't have what they need."

Faison rushed 316 times for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns last season at Utah State. He also finished with 33 receptions for 151 yards. Faison's college career began at Marshall in 2019, but his playing career didn't begin until three years later at Snow College. He greyshirted in 2019, per The Big Spur, then landed landed at Lackawanna College classes in 2020.

Faison suffered a shoulder bruise during South Carolina's first camp scrimmage, but recently returned to near 100%.

"I've been proud of him and the way he's worked. Proud of that whole group and the way they've supported him throughout this process as well," Beamer said recently after practice. "That's a group -- I believe this -- we're better in that running back room than we were last year, and that's nothing against anyone that's here. It's nothing against Rocket (Sanders).

"Rocket was the guy in that room and he got the bulk of the reps and the carries. We have more depth in that room this year and they're all really supportive of one another and knowing that they're all competing with each other and making each other better. They're all supportive of Sul and Sul's supportive of them. They've all done a good job of working with each other, without a doubt."