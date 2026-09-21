There's nothing Shane Beamer can say to sugarcoat the obvious at South Carolina.

College football is a results-based business, and the Gamecocks are long enough removed from that 2024 flash-in-the-pan finish that another mediocre season may forcefully close the curtains on his tenure.

The first bomb on the potential chain reaction went off during Saturday's 41-34 loss to Mississippi State after the Gamecocks failed to deliver a knockout blow with a 16-point lead against a team that had lost 15 of its previous 16 SEC games.

That's how it works in the SEC. You're only as good as your last performance, and apathy is setting in with each additional failure to launch.

Sellers' struggles perplexing

Clips of various sections of Williams-Brice Stadium booing and calling for Beamer's firing made the rounds on social media throughout the second half as Kamario Taylor had his way against a team not getting much help from their own quarterback, LaNorris Sellers.

Sellers, the talent who had a hand in choosing Kendal Briles as his third different offensive coordinator in the last three years, tossed two costly second-half interceptions and looked hesitant when his eyes moved downfield.

These weren't bad play calls or wide receiver drops, either. The sloppiness came in the form of ill-timed throws from a veteran who shouldn't be making these types of mistakes in his 27th career start as a projected 2027 first-round pick.

Beamer has never blamed his quarterback for any of his losses at South Carolina, but Sellers handcuffed the unit he leads on four of six possessions in the second half.

"(I) just told the team this moment won't define this football team," Beamer said during his opening statement. "I know all you guys and all the articles y'all write and narratives and all that, you're going to try and define this team based on what happened tonight and that's not the case.

"We'll be defined, this team will, by how we respond from this night and I know the time of young men we have on this football team and the type of leadership we have. We'll respond the right way."

Nah, this team will be defined by offensive execution and whether one of the SEC's highest-paid quarterbacks can get back to the level he was playing at two years ago.

This is the same player who garnered Heisman buzz toward the end of his sophomore season. He has never been the same quarterback after six straight wins put South Carolina in the at-large College Football Playoff conversation in 2024.

Christmas came early for the Gamecocks last December when Sellers re-signed with the program despite offers from others. After all, it was Mike Shula's fault for 2025's offensive ineptitude, leading to his firing during a 4-8 slide, not the fact that Sellers still struggled with accuracy and reading coverages.

Right?

He stumbled in the bowl loss to Illinois that season and has gone a humbling 6-9 overall since, with four of those victories coming against South Carolina State, Coastal Carolina, Kent State and Towson.

Beamer's future at South Carolina

The sixth-year coach entered the season on the SEC's hottest seat partly because so many programs pulled the plug unexpectedly on their respective regimes last cycle.

The raw numbers aren't pretty -- Beamer's 2-10 in his last 12 games against Power Four competition. That includes a 1-8 mark in the SEC, the worst mark for any league coach.

No one wants this Gamecocks job more than Beamer, but SEC wins need to happen. And they need to happen quickly.

Beamer's in the second year of a six-year contract that expires after the 2030 season and is due $8.2 million this fall. He was not hired by South Carolina athletic director Jeremiah Donati, but the two share a "heightened level of respect" for one another, as one source told CBS Sports.

In other words, Beamer knows he's being graded by his boss every weekend this season.

Donati said last October he was behind South Carolina's coach "100 percent" despite the team's 1-4 start in SEC play. The athletic department changed the payment structure with Beamer's contract before the season, in what the university called a "cost-saving measure" that allows the school to pay into an LLC rather than the veteran coach directly.

Beamer's buyout is nearly $28 million this season and drops to $22.1 million if he's fired on or after Dec. 31. Booster support at the top level did not waver after last fall's eight-loss season, but that could change quickly over the next few games given the slate -- at Alabama, Kentucky (who just upset Texas A&M) and Florida before a midseason open date.

Job pressure was not brought up after Saturday night's loss, but one question centering around the plan to avoid another nightmare tailspin this season was asked early.

"It's a completely different team, there's a lot of guys that weren't even here last year," Beamer said on not letting another repeat happen. "2026 is a new year. I get it. We blew a 16-point lead tonight and it's easy to look back and talk about the leads we blew last year. That's the story that's going to be written, I get it. But this is a totally different team with totally different leadership."

Matt Fuller's 7-yard touchdown run pushed the Gamecocks' lead to 23-14 at halftime, before the wheels came off the wagon. Mississippi State scored the game's next 27 points over its first five possessions of the second half to lead 41-23 with 8:42 to play.

"It didn't go our way. We'll correct it and I know our guys will respond the right way," Beamer said. "Tonight really sucks. I get it, for everybody. It hurts. That locker room hurts. But it's certainly a different feeling from last season because of the men in that room, the leadership in that room. The leadership I heard on the sideline.

"The leadership we have throughout the week. The great thing about sports and life is it's all about how you respond and we get to do this again in seven days."

The Gamecocks will be out of opportunities to respond if the season goes further south in the coming weeks.