Will South Carolina turn the corner under Shane Beamer? How the Gamecocks can re-establish momentum

This is the season everything has to click for South Carolina.

By Year 6, Shane Beamer has moved well beyond establishing a culture or proving the Gamecocks are headed in the right direction. Expectations have changed. With a star quarterback in LaNorris Sellers, a revamped coaching staff and significant offseason additions on both sides of the football, this is a roster built to contend -- not simply compete.

The margin for error is gone.

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South Carolina made sweeping personnel and schematic changes with one goal in mind: taking the next step from feel-good story in 2024 to legitimate SEC contender with a core nucleus. Anything short of that will invite difficult questions about the program's trajectory, especially after last year's 4-8 finish.

"I don't think any coach in any sport in the world has ever gone into the season not thinking they were going to have a good team and not have an opportunity to win every game," Beamer said on Tuesday at SEC Media Days. "I understand the question. Should I have tempered expectations last season? I don't think so. When you're at a place like South Carolina, that's the goal.

"I've said it in 2020, and I'll say it today -- there's no ceiling on the football program here at South Carolina, and there never will be. We had high expectations going into last season, and we fell woefully short, and that's on me, but we have high expectations going into this season, too."

Beamer has assembled arguably his most talented team in Columbia, and the pieces are finally in place for a breakthrough. Now comes the hard part. The Gamecocks have to prove the investment, expectations and optimism weren't misplaced in what feels like the defining season for Beamer's tenure.

Speaking with those close to the program this week, the temperature isn't as high on South Carolina's coach internally as it is nationally. That said, improvement must be shown, or things could get dicey in November if the Gamecocks are heading toward another disappointing campaign, given the resources allotted after last fall's collapse.

"I said this was my dream job when I got hired, and nothing has changed," Beamer said. "We had six losses last season that were one-score games going into the fourth quarter. We don't seek comfort with that for how close we were. I made changes I felt like we needed to make. I'm a big believer; in life, you've got to go through uncomfortable moments to grow, and we went through some really uncomfortable moments last season, but we've grown from that.

"The expectations always has been since I've been a head coach and always will be at South Carolina is to compete for championships and to compete for a spot in the 12-team playoff. That's what we're still working toward each and every day."

New-look offense with Kendal Briles

For all of quarterback LaNorris Sellers' natural gifts, South Carolina needed an offensive coordinator capable of maximizing them instead of asking the dual-threat to fit inside a rigid system. Beamer believes he has found that answer in Kendal Briles, the Gamecocks' fourth OC in the last six years. His arrival gives the Gamecocks one of college football's most aggressive, quarterback-friendly play callers -- a coach who has consistently built explosive offenses around talented signal-callers and stressed defenses horizontally before attacking vertically.

That's the ideal marriage for Sellers, whose rare combination of arm talent, size and open-field ability makes him a dangerous offensive weapon when allowed to play fast. Briles' tempo, creative run concepts and emphasis on explosive plays should create more 1-on-1 opportunities for South Carolina's skill talent while forcing defenses to account for Sellers on every snap.

"I believe LaNorris is prepared and ready to go have the very best season of his college career," Beamer said.

South Carolina needs a far more decisive version of its best player in 2026. Too often last season, Sellers looked hesitant behind a leaky offensive line, abandoning clean pockets, holding the football too long and playing as if pressure was coming even when it wasn't. The arrival of Briles, along with the major transfer investments at the offensive line, should restore confidence.

If the protection holds, Sellers has no excuse not to return to the aggressive, playmaking quarterback who attacks downfield, extends drives and gives the Gamecocks a legitimate chance to contend. This offensive pairing can elevate the offense from handcuffed to one of the SEC's most difficult units to defend.

"All the new stuff that he's bringing in that we're doing, it's fun," Sellers said Tuesday. "New system, new coaches and a lot of excitement."

Sellers was a key re-signing for this team, along with former five-stars Nyck Harbor (wide receiver) and Dylan Stewart (edge), among others.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is banking on a fruitful partnership between quarterback LaNorris Sellers and new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles in 2026. Getty Images

Execution issues in the rearview?

Beamer walked into halftime at Kyle Field last season looking like he'd authored the upset of the year. South Carolina led unbeaten and No. 3 Texas A&M by 27 points on the road, a jaw-dropping performance from a six-loss team that had spent much of the fall searching for consistency.

It was vintage Gamecocks.

One Saturday, South Carolina looked incapable of getting out of its own way. The next, it resembled an SEC contender capable of beating anyone on its schedule.

And then the collapse came.

The offense stalled, execution evaporated, and another golden opportunity slipped away during a disastrous second half. Two weeks later came another forgettable performance, reinforcing the same frustrating reality: South Carolina had enough talent to scare elite teams, but not enough consistency to finish the job.

"We kind of stalled; we needed to keep attacking more or less," Sellers said. "I wouldn't say we took the foot off the gas, but we just need to finish in those situations. (There) were a lot of games last year that we didn't finish in the fourth quarter, and that was one of them."

Beamer knew cosmetic tweaks wouldn't fix it. That's why he overhauled the offensive brain trust with Briles, offensive line coach Randy Clements and running backs coach Stan Drayton. This isn't about finding talent -- the Gamecocks have that. It's about finally matching potential with production.

If those three can't unlock an offense built around Sellers, South Carolina's ceiling will remain exactly where it's been throughout Beamer's tenure. With a veteran two-deep in the trenches that includes a slew of newcomers, perhaps those problems have been rectified.

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Roster fixes

Reinforcements were a priority this offseason, especially at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield. South Carolina signed the nation's 19th-best portal class, including a wealth of expected starters. After struggling to run the football since Raheim Sanders' departure after the 2024 season, the Gamecocks welcomed a couple of immediate impact performers to play alongside Matthew Fuller -- the team's expected RB1 -- in the backfield, including Christian Clark from Texas and Penn State transfer Jabree Coleman.

"We've got seven new transfers that have either won a national championship or participated in the College Football Playoff at their previous schools," Beamer said. "So they're winners and very mature."

Expected impact transfer additions

The offensive line features the biggest changes, highlighted by former NC State tackle Jacarrius Peak and East Carolina all-conference blocker Emmanuel Poku. Peak suffered a non-football injury ahead of spring camp, but Beamer said Tuesday his medical staff expects South Carolina's top portal signee to be ready for the season.