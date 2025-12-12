College football bowl season kicks off on Saturday with the 2025 Celebration Bowl featuring the Prairie View A&M Panthers and South Carolina State Bulldogs. This is the lone bowl game featuring FCS teams, with Prairie View representing the SWAC, and South Carolina State playing in the MEAC. Prairie View A&M is 10-3, riding a four-game winning streak and defeated Jackson State, 23-21, last week. SC State is on a seven-game win streak but hasn't taken the field in a while, as it defeated Delaware State, 28-17, in its last game on Nov. 22. This 2025 Celebration Bowl is PVAMU's first-ever appearance in this bowl, while SC State has split its two previous appearances.

Kickoff is at noon ET from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The MEAC is 6-3, all-time, in the Celebration Bowl. The latest South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M odds have the Bulldogs favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under is 52.5. Before making any Prairie View A&M vs. South Carolina State picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped go 224-198 (+605) on all college football picks over the past two years.

Now, Hunt has set its sights on Prairie View A&M vs. South Carolina State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and betting trends for South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M:

Prairie View A&M vs. South Carolina State spread South Carolina State -1.5 Prairie View A&M vs. South Carolina State over/under 52.5 points Prairie View A&M vs. South Carolina State money line SC State -124, PVAMU +103 Prairie View A&M vs. South Carolina State picks See picks at SportsLine Prairie View A&M vs. South Carolina State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Hunt is leaning Under on the total (51.5 points). In SC State's two previous appearances in this bowl, its games, respectively, had 41 total points and 35 total points. Also, the Bulldogs' last game versus Delaware State, which decided the MEAC champion, saw just 45 total points on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M has played five games versus teams this year that currently have winning records, before taking on the 9-3 Bulldogs. Four of those five have seen 48 or fewer points scored as grind-it-out affairs typically arise when the Panthers are matched with teams on par with them. Given the trends, Hunt likes the Under.

